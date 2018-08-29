× Missing Richmond man last seen leaving Shockoe Bottom apartment

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department has asked for help finding a missing man.

Elias Khoury, 22, of E. Main Street, was last seen on Monday, August 27, when he left his apartment.

“Khoury is described as a white male, 5’ 9”, 170 pounds with curly brown hair and a short beard, brown eyes, and an olive complexion,” a Richmond Police spokesperon said. “He has a scar on his neck.”

If you spot him, please call the Department of Emergency Communications non-emergency line at (804) 646-5100.

Anyone with additional information about the disappearance of Elias Khoury is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.