RICHMOND, Va. – What did you do on your summer vacation? Local high school students Lauren O’Neil and Connor Thomas traveled to Costa Rico and helped build multi-sports courts. Their trip was a part of Courts for Kids, a non-profit group that works in more than two dozen developing countries to help build courts in local communities. Lauren and Connor stopped by our LIVE show along with Chris Cobb, from Courts for Kids, and filled us in on all of the fun details. For more information, and to find out how you can volunteer for trips in Spring and Summer 2019, visit http://courtsforkids.org/