Couple ties the knot at Ashland shooting range: ‘It’s a very special day’

ASHLAND, Va. – A Virginia couple chose a unique way to tie the knot Wednesday afternoon.

Mike and Melissa Pannacci had their wedding ceremony in the show room at the Winding Brook Indoor Shooting Range in Ashland.

The couple says they shoot at the range at least once a week and couldn’t think of a better way to become husband and wife.

“We were going for something very fun. We always have fun here,” said Melissa.

“I think you can call us pretty unique,” Mike added.

After the couple said their vows and became husband and wife, they celebrated by heading to the shooting range.

"All the things that are really important to us are here. We're doing something that we love to do. It’s a very special day,” said Mike.

The couple said they felt right at home at the range and they were thankful to have all their loved ones present to witness their vows.