× Thieves target Colonial Heights cars: ‘It’s a damn shame’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are investigating about a dozen car break-ins reported in the south end of Colonial Heights.

Beverly Wright was one of the victims who awoke Wednesday morning to discover someone had broken into her car.

“I’m on a limited income, I’m retired, so you know I don’t have a whole lot of money,” Wright said. “I think it’s a damn shame is what I think about it, it’s something that I’ll have to put money out for.”

While Wright said her car was locked, other victims made it easier for the thieves to access their cars.

“There were multiple [vehicle] that were not locked or secured,” Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Renee Walters said.

One victim, who asked not to be identified, said some personal items were found strewn around the neighborhood.

“We noticed that the middle console and the glove box had been opened and all the contents had been scattered all over the front of the cars,” the victim said. “[Some items] were found about a block and a half down from where we live.”

Police asked victims or witnesses to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.