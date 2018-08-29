How gummy worms are getting kids excited about science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some kids in Central Virginia got a head start on learning over the summer during a fun summer camp program at LC Bird High School.

"When I grow up, I want to do something that I love and something that interests me, so I won't be bored," 10-year old McKenzie, who attended the two-week camp, said.

McKenzie participated in TRAKD, a non-profit organization started by VCU Chemistry Professor Dr. Lachelle Waller.

"When we moved back (in 2013) I decided we were going to start a non-profit program that would focus on providing opportunities for under-represented and at-risk youth in our community," Waller said, "Providing them with opportunities to be exposed to the STEAM fields of study.”

The students said science can be fun when you're learning about it with friends. And conducting cool engineering experiments involving gummy worms doesn't hurt.

In fact, the kids used them in a sweet lesson related to bio-mechanics.

"It's like how the anatomy and muscles work," McKenzie explained.

The two-week camp shows kids how much fun it can be learning about science.

"I love science all the time,” Longwood senior Madison Trebour said. "She’s volunteering with TRAKD this summer. Science is not just a during the school year thing."

Dr. Waller hopes the kids will fall in love with science like Trebour has.

“We provide a really fun, academic-type program where they don't even feel like they're learning,” Waller said. "What better way to get kids excited than with gummy worms."

