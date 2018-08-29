× 12-year-old girl drowns at beach while in restricted area

Sandy Point, MD (WMAR) — Officials say that the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the water at Sandy Point beach has been found.

Kaniya Kenly from Baltimore was recovered 40 yards from shore in the Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday evening around 11:20 p.m. Crews were off the beach of Sandy Point searching for her after she was reported missing around 6:30 p.m.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, Kenly was one of 15 people at a group outing at the beach. At one point, Kenly and three other kids around 11 to 15-years-old went alone to a fenced off, restricted area to swim. All of the lifeguards had gone off duty at this point, and they are not scheduled to look over the restricted area even when they are on duty.

Police say the kids went to where they could stand, but there was a very strong current in the area, which pulled them out further than they could stand. Three of the kids were able to make it back to shore, but Kenly was struggling.

Two men who were fishing in the area saw Kenly struggling, so they grabbed a life-saver buoy and tried to rescue her, but they could not get to her because the current was so strong.

The Coast Guard, Anne Arundel County Fire, Maryland State Police, Annapolis Fire, and Maryland Natural Resources officers were at the scene assisting in the search for the girl.

Officials say they used side-scan sonar to find Kenly.