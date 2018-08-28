× Virginia Blood Services to become part of American Red Cross

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Blood Services, a nonprofit provider to Virginia hospitals, announced Tuesday that they will become part of the American Red Cross in early November 2018

As part of the agreement, Virginia Blood Services will continue to service its current partners and communities throughout the transition and beyond while the Red Cross will offer employment to the majority of Virginia Blood Services employees.

Virginia Blood Services will continue normal operations until the Red Cross formally takes over – a shift that is expected to take place in early November 2018.

“We look for your continued support through this exciting transition and into the future,” said Todd Cahill, Virginia Blood Services Regional Director.