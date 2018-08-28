Understanding the S&P 500 Index

RICHMOND, Va. – Daily stock market reports give you the numbers for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500. But, do you know what those indexes are? Local Financial Expert, JB Bryan, is here to today to help us understand the S&P 500 and what this means for investors at home.

JB holds free financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday evening and Sunday evening at 3900 Westerre Parkway in Richmond. Registration is required. Visithttp://www.jbbryan.com to register.