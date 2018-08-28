× Alert issued for missing Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police are requesting help finding a missing and endangered woman.

“Shannon Nappi is a 23-year-old black female who is 5’2” tall and 147 pounds,” according to a Henrico Police spokesperson. “She was last seen on foot in the area of Poplar Haven Court wearing a gray J. Sargeant Reynolds T-Shirt with red lettering on the front, black capri leggings with black/white puma tennis shoes, framed glasses and earrings.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Nappi is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.