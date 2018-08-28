× Richmond Police seek information about fatal Chamberlayne Ave. crash

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a single vehicle fatality that occurred last week on Chamberlayne Avenue.

At approximately 12:43 p.m. on Thursday a moped was traveling along the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue when it struck a utility pole. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and died on Saturday.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Sergeant J. Nathanson at (804) 646-1343 or Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.