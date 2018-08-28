Refresh your floors with 50 Floor!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - Your floors lay the foundation for the overall feel of your home, so when it comes to selecting a new floor you want to make sure you pick a product that will last. Kerry James, from 50 Floors, stopped by out studio and shared with us how you can shop for quality flooring at an affordable price in a way that is meaningful. Kerry also filled is in on a special that you can take advantage of today. For more information you can call 877-503-5667, and mention promo code “Virginia This Morning,” or visit www.50floor.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 Floor}