Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Publix Aprons Cooking School presents their Sunday Brunch "Fiesta and Siesta" coming up Sunday, September 9th at 10:30am and a 1pm. Tickets are $35 per person. The school is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen. For tickets call 804-527-1498 or visit them online athttp://www.publix.com/cookingschools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}