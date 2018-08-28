New details on Chesterfield dad charged with murder; son arrested after search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man charged with murdering his estranged wife's boyfriend was denied bond in court again on Tuesday.

Joshua Federico, 44, was officially charged with the first-degree murder of Lawrence Howell.

Human remains, believed to be those of Howell, were discovered near Federico's Black Road home sometime either late Friday or early Saturday.

Tuesday marked Federico's second court appearance this week.

He was denied bond Monday on a malicious wounding charge related to the shooting of his estranged wife.

His estranged wife - whose name has not been released - was recovering in the hospital.

Federico was arrested Sunday in an abandoned Chesterfield home following a nearly three-hour manhunt in Midlothian.

That manhunt was set off when a Chesterfield fire medic spotted the shirtless murder suspect walking near a church and Publix grocery story.

The arrest came two days after Federico allegedly shot his estranged wife and killed Howell.

Federico's son also appeared in court Tuesday.

Hunter Federico, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with three felonies.

While investigating the crimes, police found guns and more than a pound of marijuana during a search of Hunter Federico's home.

Hunter Federico's charges had nothing to with Friday's violence, according to police.

Both Joshua and Hunter Federico are due back in court in October.