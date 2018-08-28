FBI offering $10,000 reward to catch suspects in Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of a Richmond man in March 2016.

The FBI Richmond Area Violent Enterprise (RAVE) Task Force is asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of Clemente Jimenez-Lopez and a series of armed robberies during the same time period.

Jimenez-Lopez was shot to death in front of the Town and Country Townhomes and Apartments in the 1400 block of Armfield Road on March 6, 2016.

Police say Jimenez-Lopez and two male victims had just arrived at the apartment complex when a light-colored four door sedan stopped in the roadway and confronted the victims.

In Spanish, the suspects demanded the three men to give up their belongings, according to police.

Jimenez-Lopez and two male victims attempted to flee the scene by running in different directions.

The two male victims were assaulted and robbed.

Jimenez-Lopez suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspects in this incident may also be responsible for additional armed robberies, including a robbery on March 5 and an attempted robbery on March 6.

On March 5, a male victim was robbed by two unknown subjects in the parking lot of the Centro Cervecero El Deseo Restaurant Bar and Grill located in the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, in Richmond. The victim describes being approached by two armed Hispanic males who demanded he put his hands up. The two subjects proceeded to rob the male victim, and departed in a light-colored four door sedan occupied by additional individuals. On March 6, a male victim was approached in the parking lot of El Aventurero in the 3100 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, in Richmond, by two male subjects wanting money, one displaying a firearm. The victim resisted and was able to run away. The subjects fled in a light-colored four door sedan occupied by additional individuals. Subject #1 is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, mid-20’s, thin, medium to dark complexion, with tattoos on the left side of his neck. At the time of the attempted robbery, this subject was wearing black pants and a black jacket with no hood. Subject #2 is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5’2” to 5’5”, early 20’s, very skinny, curly hair, and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or tips.FBI.gov.