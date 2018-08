RICHMOND, Va – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and Genworth are pleased to announce Genworth Free Community Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden happening Labor Day, Monday, September 3. All visitors receive free admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission also includes entrance to the popular Butterflies LIVE! exhibit and Origami in the Garden: Art by Kevin Box. Join in a free yoga class at 10am and enjoy live music from 1pm to 4pm. For more information visit http://www.lewisginter.org