RICHMOND, Va. – “Work of Art” is a local non-profit organization that works to empower young ladies, ages 14 to 18, here in our community and help build future leaders for our community. The program’s founder and executive director, Kai Butler, is here to share about “Brunch and Art”, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization. The event takes place Sunday, September 9th from 1pm to 3pm at the Crossroads Art Center. For tickets and information or to donate, visithttp://www.workofartrva.org