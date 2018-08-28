Family mourns 4-year-old boy killed in Chesterfield crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- "It's just kind of, sort of, feeling like a nightmare."

That's how the aunt of four-year-old Elias Camacho described the last few days.

Elias was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive in Chesterfield.

Elias' parents and seven-year-old brother were badly hurt in the crash.

"It's really sad to see a baby boy... have to suffer for adults’ mistakes," the boys' Aunt Julie said.

Police arrested two men in connection to Saturday's fatal hit-and-run.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup truck that struck the family's 2000 Toyota Camry ran from the crash site, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores.

Gonzalez-Flores, 28, fled to a friend's home following the crash, according to police.

The friend, Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, was initially charged with the hit-and-run.

"Further investigation indicated Gonzalez-Flores was driving the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "After the crash, Gonzalez-Flores abandoned the suspect vehicle in the area of Lamplighter Drive and fled on foot to Hernandez-Perez’s residence. Hernandez-Perez then drove Gonzalez-Flores back to his residence in another vehicle. The two men are known to each other."

Gonzalez-Flores was charged with felony hit and run, driving while suspended, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The charges against Hernandez-Perez remained under review by the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Julie said despite his young age, her late nephew made a profound impact on her.

"Every time he would see somebody sad or upset, he would be like 'It's okay, It's okay Julie. Me love you.'" she rcalled. "I would just hug him because he always knew what to say even though he was so young."

Police are seeking additional witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.