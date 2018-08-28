Annual Children with Hair Loss “Cut-a-Thon”

RICHMOND, Va. – Children with Hair Loss is a non-profit that provides hairpieces and wigs to children who have hair loss due to a medical condition. Design One Salon & Spa is helping with the cause with their annual “Cut-a-Thon” Friday, August 31st from 10am to 8pm. Jenn Carlson, Stylist Nikki Perrot, and 14 year old Julia are here for a LIVE hair donation. Complimentary haircuts will be give to all who donate a minimum of 8 inches of hair. Design One and Spa is located at 220 Heaths Way Rd. in Midlothian. Walk-ins are welcome or you can call 804-794-4247 to make an appointment.