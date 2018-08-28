A Richmond mom’s grief: another shooting, another son victimized: ‘It’s senseless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in six months, a Richmond mother got a call that her son had been shot multiple times.

In March, Jendaihi Coles’ youngest, 18-year-old Jaleel Yates, didn't survive after he was shot to death in South Richmond.

Now his half-brother Javon Manuel is in critical condition at VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources say Saturday night, a car pulled alongside a car in which Manuel was a passenger and sprayed it with bullets.

The car crashed into a nearby utility pole. The driver, Krissia Henderson-Burris, 21, from Chesterfield County, died from her injuries early Sunday morning.

“I don’t know what they are trying to prove or whatever. But it’s senseless, here, you have this innocent girl who just lost her life for what?” asked Coles.

She says Burris and her son were turning into Southside Plaza. They were out celebrating his 23rd birthday.

“As they pulled into the plaza. That’s when the boys pulled up and started shooting at them," said Coles.

Manuel’s half-brother Jaleel was gunned down on Clydewood Avenue late on the night of March 2nd.

His mom fears the same people are involved in both shootings.

"I feel like it is connected to Jaleel's case," she said.

Richmond Police have not confirmed a connection at this time.

As Manuel lies in critical care, his mom is urging those who know what's going on to turn the shooters in. She says she also sends her heartfelt condolences to the family of Krissia Burris.

“I feel so sorry for her parents. Seriously, from my heart. Because I know how it feels to lose a child,” said Coles.

Crime Insider sources say investigators believe Manual was the target as he was hit multiple times.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.