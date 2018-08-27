× Man seriously injured after falling 150 feet while free climbing

A Virginia man suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell 150 feet in Smith Rock State Park Sunday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called out to a serious fall in the southern portion of the park at around 4:04 p.m.

An investigation revealed Benjamin Schulman, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, was visiting the park with friends when he decided to solo free climb a rock face that is not typically used as a climbing route.

The sheriff’s office said Schulman was not using ropes or other safety equipment when he fell about 150 feet to the ground and then rolled down a steep hill another 100 feet before coming to a rest.

Deputies and Redmond Fire Medics hiked to where Schulman was and began to provide medical care until Deschutes County Search and Rescue personnel arrived to help.

Schulman was carried to a nearby meadow by medical personnel. An AirLink helicopter then transported him to a Bend hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said they do not know Schulman’s climbing experience, but he was camping with other climbers who are familiar with the park.