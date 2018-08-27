× Chesterfield woman, 21, killed in Hull Street shooting, crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the woman killed in a double shooting Saturday night along the 4000 block of Hull Street, near Belt Boulevard, in South Richmond.

“When police arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle, they found Krissia Henderson-Burrus, 21, of North Chesterfield, and an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated. Henderson-Burrus succumbed to her injuries early Sunday morning.”

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined her cause and manner of death.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.502545 -77.472879