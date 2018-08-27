Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Eating a heart-healthy diet benefits both the body and the grain. Both the Dash and Mediterranean diets can potentially help reduce heart disease and may reduce the risk of dementia. Brit Trible, a member of the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond joins us this morning to make a healthy fall salad. For more information on the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, call 800-272-3900 or visit http://www.alxz.org/care​

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION GREATER RICHMOND CHAPTER}