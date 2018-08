× Have a Joyful Voice for Alzheimer’s

RICHMOND, Va. – Joyful voices is a community chorus for singers with Alzheimer’s or Dementia and their caregivers. They sing a variety of music and enjoy a great choral experience. Artistic Director, Joanne Sherman, shares how the community can get involved. The chorus will meet in the Fellowship Hall at Salisbury Presbyterian Church on Thursday mornings from 10am to 12pm starting September 13th. For more information visit http://www.joyfulvoiceschorus.org

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION GREATER RICHMOND CHAPTER}