Go purple to support Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. - There are over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and approximately every 65 seconds, someone here in America develops the disease. Marie Kolendo, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association, joins us to share about the 24/7 helpline that shares information to those who are affected with the disease as well as provide resources to caregivers. For more information on the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, call 800-272-3900 or visit http://www.alxz.org/care

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION GREATER RICHMOND CHAPTER}