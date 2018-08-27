× 4-year-old boy killed in Chesterfield; driver charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A four-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday on Belmont Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup truck that struck the 2000 Toyota Camry, in which the child was a passenger, ran from the crash site, according to police. He was eventually charged with hit and run.

“The occupants of the Toyota Camry, a 26-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a seven-year-old male, and a four-year-old male were all injured in the crash,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “All four victims were transported to an area hospital, where the four-year-old male died as a result of his injuries.”

The seven-year-old child also suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. The adults suffered serious injuries.

The relationship between the adults and the children has not yet been disclosed.

Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, 28, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving without a license. He was booked, without bond, in Chesterfield Jail.

The crash was reported Saturday, August 25, at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police are seeking additional witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.