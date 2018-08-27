12th Annual News Shoes for Back to School Ministry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Now in it's 12th year, the "New Shoes for Back to School" Ministry of The Richmond Partnership of Churches will host their initiative and give away thousands of pairs of new shoes for school age youth, grades k-12, returning to a new academic school year. Reverend Ricardo Brown of Fifth Baptist Church and Reverend Erik Davidson of Lyndale Baptist are here to fill us in on this year's campaign.

The event takes place on Labor Day Monday, September 3rd from 8am to 2pm at Third Street Bethel A.M.E Church and George Wythe High School.