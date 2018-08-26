× Woman robbed during drug deal on University of Richmond campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the campus of the University of Richmond Saturday night.

University police responded to the area of 470 Westhampton Way for a report of a robbery just after 10:45 p.m. A woman reported that an unknown man entered her apartment, displayed a handgun on his waist and then robbed her.

However, the initial investigation determined that the robbery was not random and that it resulted from a prearranged drug transaction between the two. Police say the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the transaction and fled with the drugs.

This is an ongoing investigation and university police are asking anyone with further information related to this incident to contact them at 289-8715.