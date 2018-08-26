× Woman found dead after Southside stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is dead after being found stabbed to death at a home in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers responded to a call in the 3800 block of Peyton Avenue just before 6:00 am Sunday Morning.

Police arrived and found the victim dead of an apparent stab wound.

Investigators tell CBS 6 they detained another woman at the scene but have not announced any arrests.

RPD says they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.