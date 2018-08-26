× Water main break near Huguenot Bridge causes widespread water outage

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are working to repair a water main break that has caused a widespread outage in the city of Richmond.

The break happened near the Huguenot Bridge and is impacting water pressure to neighborhoods around it, including the Stratford Hills area of South Richmond and the West End near the University of Richmond.

St. Mary’s Hospital has also been affected by the break. Officials say the Health Department has been notified.

Department of Public Utilities crews are on scene and have isolated the break to a transmission main. The outage is expected to last for approximately two hours and there is no estimate for when the water will be restored at this time

