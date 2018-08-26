‘Perfect’ weather makes for Moonlight Ride’s ‘best year yet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyclists rode under the stars during the 10th annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride in Richmond Saturday evening.

Participants pedaled along the 8-mile course, which ran along Boulevard, Lakeside and Bryan Park before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium.

"There will be no vehicle traffic on the course, which makes the event even more fun for cyclists participating," organizers said. "It’s a chance to ride Richmond under the stars on a closed course."

Additionally, the ride's Costume and Tacky Light contests offered a unique and fun way to experience RVA’s creativity.

“It’s really good fundraiser for the kids,” one costumed rider, who has been taking part in the event for seven years, explained. “And it gives us an opportunity to be big kids and come out her and have some fun with everybody at night.”

The race benefits Bike Walk RVA, a program committed to making the Richmond area more bike and pedestrian friendly by installing more multi-use trails, sidewalks and bike lanes in the region.

The race drew a variety of participants. Some have been taking part for years, while others were just experiencing the spectacle for the first time.

In fact, WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist John Perry caught up with Jaime Wisegarver and her two-year-old son, Oscar.

“This is our first Moonlight Ride,” Wisegarver said. “I think he’s excited. He’s pretty sober-faced right now, but we’ve been looking forward to it all day. Hopefully he’ll perk up once we get going.”

Longtime participant Fred Plaisted called the event the “most fun” ride of the year.

“This is the best year yet. The weather is perfect,” Plaisted said. “The Sports Backers did a great job. I’m one of the first registrants every year. And thank you to Zach Daniel for giving us good weather -- I really appreciate that.”