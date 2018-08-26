Amtrak train delayed 2 hours after hitting SUV in Lanexa

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — An Amtrak train carrying 137 passengers was delayed for hours after it struck by an SUV in rural New Kent County Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police officials said troopers were called to the crash in Lanexa just after 6 p.m.

“A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up to a CSX railroad crossing in the 1400 block of Outpost Road and stopped with the nose of the vehicle extending partially across the tracks,” troopers said. “The driver saw the train approaching and attempted to put the vehicle in reverse but was unable to do so.”

Officials said no one was injured when the train struck the front end of the SUV.

“The SUV driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash,” troopers said.

Officials said that the crash remains investigation, but that no charges are expected to be filed.

Train 66 is currently stopped north of Williamsburg, VA (WBG) due to a vehicle incident. We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 26, 2018

Amtrak officials the train was “back on the move,” but operating about two hours behind schedule as of 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Train 66 is back on the move and currently operating about 2hr late due to an earlier vehicle incident north of Williamsburg, VA (WBG). Please check https://t.co/ryt46oukdp or our mobile app for status updates. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 27, 2018

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the railroad crossings at Outpost and Allen roads in Lanexa were blocked, but that they were back open as of 7:40 p.m.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.