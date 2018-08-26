Man found shot between Church Hill apartment buildings dies

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said the man wounded in a shooting in Richmond’s Church Hill Sunday evening has died. .

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 3000 block of P Street just before 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted 41-year-old Michael Allen, of the 3000 block of P Street, lying in the grass between two apartment buildings.

“Allen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 5:41 p.m.,” police said.

Police said they are still early in the homicide investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jeffrey Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

