John McCain will be honored this week for 5 days in 3 cities

Following the death of Sen. John McCain on Saturday, politicians and supporters across the country were left remembering the legacy of a strong political figure who withstood a Washington career that spanned four decades, two failed presidential bids and a life-changing military career that included being held captive as a prisoner of war for more than five years.

But McCain made sure to not leave behind one thing: the planning of his funeral.

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, he began planning his own funeral, which many expected to be as grand and prominent as his life. On Sunday, his family released the details of his memorial service, which will take place for five days this week in three different cities. Here’s what we know.

Wednesday, August 29

McCain, who served for more than 30 years as a Republican senator from Arizona, will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. A private ceremony will be held between two public viewings, where people can pay their respects and honor his life.

In the last 40 years, only two others have lain in state in that building: Arizona state Sen. Marilyn Jarrett in 2006, and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens, who was a resident of Tuscon, in 1980.

Thursday, August 30

On Thursday, the senator will be moved by motorcade to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service celebrating his life and legacy. According to a statement, McCain’s “family, friends, along with national, state, local and tribal officials, and business leaders from across the state of Arizona have been invited to attend the service.” It will begin at approximately 10 a.m. PT. There will be coverage of the memorial service on CNN.

Later that day, McCain’s body will depart from Arizona and be flown to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Upon arrival, McCain will be received by armed forces body bearers.

Friday, August 31

The late senator will lie in state at the United States Capitol on Friday. A formal ceremony honoring his life and service to the nation will take place at about 11 a.m. ET and will be shown live on CNN.

Following the service,McCain will lie in state for the remainder of the day and the public will be invited to view his casket. The last lawmaker to receive this honor was Democratic Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii in 2012.

Saturday, September 1

On Saturday, a mass of mourners will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington to attend McCain’s memorial service.

According to McCain’s family, “friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders, have been invited to attend and participate in the service.”

CNN previously reported that at the request of McCain, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will deliver eulogies at this service. CNN reported in May that the McCains did not want Trump at his funeral.

Sunday, September 2

At about 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, a private memorial service will take place at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Following the service, a private burial ceremony will take place at the academy’s cemetery, where McCain will be laid to rest next to his longtime friend and Naval Academy classmate, Adm. Chuck Larson.