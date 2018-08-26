It will feel hotter than 100° this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity will both increase into mid-week, producing dangerous heat index values.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid, but much of the area will stay below 90°. The humidity will make it feel a degree or two hotter.

High temperatures will increase about one to three degrees each day, with low to mid 90s expected.

The muggy air will make it feel even hotter. The hottest heat index during the afternoon will break 100° on Monday, and will be near or above 105° Tuesday and Wednesday.

A front will come through Thursday into Friday. After highs in the lower 90s on Thursday (and a heat index near or above 100°), high temperatures Friday and next weekend will be 85° to 90°.

That front will also increase the chances for storms Thursday into Friday. Scattered storms will be possible next weekend.

