Suspect arrested in Chesterfield hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police said one person is being bars after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Police said two cars collided near the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive just before 5 p.m.

Officials said one of the drivers fled the scene.

Police said at least three people were hurt and that one of the victims suffered "major injuries."

Officers later caught and arrested the driver, but police have not yet released that person’s name.

Police are expected to release additional information on Monday.

Belmont Road between Stella Road and Swan Drive was closed for hours while police investigated.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.