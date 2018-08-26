Man wounded in Church Hill shooting has life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after they found a man wounded in a shooting in Richmond’s Church Hill Sunday evening.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 3000 block of P Street just before 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man lying in the grass suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

