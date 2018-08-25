US Marshals join hunt for man charged with murdering estranged wife’s boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads investigators to Joshua Federico, the man police said shot his estranged wife and murdered her boyfriend in Chesterfield County early Friday.

U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Inspector Kevin Connolly said the agency is working with Chesterfield Police to find Federico.

Police charged Federico with murder after human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, the boyfriend of his estranged wife, were discovered on a property adjacent to his home in the 12300 block of Black Road on Friday.

Federico is also wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting that left Howell and his wife injured Friday morning at about 3:30 a.m. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Federico's whereabouts us urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or U.S. Marshals at 877-WANTED-2.

Court documents: Suspect filed for divorce

Court records show Federico filed for divorce June 12, 2018, claiming his wife of six years committed adultery on several occasions. The couple was married on August 31, 2012.

In a cross-complaint she neither admitted nor denied the allegations but called for “strict proof" and moved out of their home in April 13, 2018.

“The plaintiff [Joshua Federico] has been guilty of extreme cruelty to the defendant, has caused her to have a car accident, has belittled her, has tried to ruin her financially, has stolen her money and her cell phone and wanted her to leave him,” court documents stated.

The victim’s attorney said she feared for her client’s safety and that her client was "extremely scared" of the suspect.

In fact, WTVR CBS 6 has learned the victim filed a protective order against Federico in April when she moved.

Additionally, friends said the victim’s house was broken into earlier this month and that her safe, computers and gun was stolen among other things.