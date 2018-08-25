Third ranked Knights clear as day in 38-0 shutout of Cosby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Football games are rarely decided on the first play of the game, but Friday night's contest between third ranked Thomas Dale and Cosby was over after just a few seconds.

Knights' receiver Chris Tyree took the opening kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown and Dale was on their way to a 38-0 shutout of the Titans in week one.

Tyree also scored on a 9 yard TD run for the Knights (1-0) who also got rushing touchdowns from AJ Chavis and Josiah Williams. Williams also threw for 90 yards and connected with Deangelo Gray on a 10 yard touchdown pass.

JMU commit Richard D'abreu led the defensive shutout with 8 tackles.