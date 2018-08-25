Stuff the Bus event collects supplies for Petersburg students

PETERBSURG, Va. – Folks dropped off supplies at the Stuff the Bus event outside of the Walmart on South Crater Road Saturday in Petersburg.

The donations, which were collected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., were then packed into into book bags so they can be handed out to students in kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The Petersburg Family YMCA’s 13th annual KickBack to School giveaway will take place next Sunday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m.

There will also be free haircuts, free nail and face painting along with food and drinks and resources for parents.

Classes begin for Petersburg students on Tuesday, Sept. 4.