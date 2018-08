Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Monacan head coach Jim Henderson coached his first game in four years without Syour Fludd at quarterback when his Chiefs opened the season hosting Hanover.

In Fludd's place was Stone Snyder who threw for 221 yards and 5 touchdowns as Monacan defeated Hanvoer 35-10 in week one.

Snyder added another 154 yards on the ground as 10th ranked Monacan (1-0) built a 28-3 halftime lead.

Hanover (0-1) was led by Eric Rankin who ran for 92 yards and the Hawks only score.