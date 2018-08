Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Midlothian, VA - Midlothian running back Neil Richburg scored twice on runs of 22 and five yards as they beat Douglas Freeman 17-7; exacting some revenge from last year's 28 point season opening loss.

The Trojans won a season opener for the first time since 2012 and snapped a five year losing streak to the Rebels in which they were outscored 177-28.