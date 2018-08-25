James Tyson Missing: 88-year-old may be driving red pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 88-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who may need medical attention.

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for James Oliver Tyson, who is believed to be in danger and was last seen Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Bath County.

Officials said the Spotsylvania man is likely driving a 2007 red Chevrolet pickup with a Virginia license plates: J9024.

Tyson is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

There is no word on what he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have seen Tyson, or have information that could help investigators, call Virginia State Police dispatch at 540-829-7767.

