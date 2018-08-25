Highland Springs hands Hermitage their worst ever loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - In the five previous meetings since 2013, the most points scored by either Highland Springs or Hermitage was 42 points. By halftime, the Springers led 53-0 and never looked back as they beat Hermitage 67-0. It was the most points ever given up by a Panthers team, who suffered their first shutout loss since 2009.

The Springers would score nine touchdowns by seven different players; six offensive, two defensive and a 95 yard kickoff return by Tremayne Talbert, who also had a 97 yard pick six.

Highland Springs had lost the last two season openers against Hermitage,playing their first game under new Head Coach Derrick Johnson, who replaced Patrick Kane this offseason.

The Springers extended their winning streak to 15 games dating back to last year's season opening loss to Hermitage.