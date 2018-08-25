Man accused of shooting estranged wife charged with her boyfriend’s murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have charged a man accused of shooting his estranged wife with murder after remains believed to be those of her boyfriend were found near his home Friday.

A murder warrant was obtained for 44-year-old Joshua Federico after police discovered human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell were discovered on a property adjacent to his home in the 12300 block of Black Road. Police say Howell was the boyfriend of Federico’s estranged wife.

Federico is also wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting that left Howell and his wife injured Friday morning at about 3:30 a.m. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information on Federico’s whereabouts to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.