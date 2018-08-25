5 shot in Shockoe business

Man accused of shooting estranged wife charged with her boyfriend’s murder

Posted 12:36 pm, August 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:52PM, August 25, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have charged a man accused of shooting his estranged wife with murder after remains believed to be those of her boyfriend were found near his home Friday.

A murder warrant was obtained for 44-year-old Joshua Federico after police discovered human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell were discovered on a property adjacent to his home in the 12300 block of Black Road. Police say Howell was the boyfriend of Federico’s estranged wife.

Joshua M. Federico & Lawrence J. Howell

Federico is also wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting that left Howell and his wife injured Friday morning at about 3:30 a.m. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information on Federico’s whereabouts to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.