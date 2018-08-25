A quick return to summer heat and humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our area has enjoyed a nice break from the hot and muggy weather the past few days.

Saturday will continue to be fairly comfortable, but it will be a little more humid than it was on Friday. Humidity levels will continue to increase on Sunday, and this trend will continue through mid-week.

Heat across the central United States will track eastward.

Highs will be near 90° Sunday and then in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday. The afternoon heat index during the week will be near or above 100°.

A cold front will pass on Thursday with some thunderstorms. Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow the front, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday and next weekend.

