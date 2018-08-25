Police find double shooting victims in Hull Street Road crash

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man and woman were wounded in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Officials said officers were called to the 4000 block of Hull Street Road for a shooting report just before 9 p.m.

“Upon arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

Both victims, an adult female with life-threatening injuries and an adult male with injuries that were not life-threatening, were transported to an area hospital.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details nor suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

