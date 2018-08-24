RICHMOND, Va. – Sunday, August 26th is Women’s Equality Day and VA Ratify Era launches its campaign for Virginia’s ratification of the equal rights amendment. Pay Fishback, with the League of Women Voters, along with Campaign Organizer Beth Fuchs stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on the campaign. The Campaign for Virginia’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment takes place Sunday, August 26th with a special event scheduled for 1:30 pm at the historic Bryd Theatre. If you are unable to attend the event, but still want to support the ratification contact your local delegate. For more information you can visit https://varatifyera.org/