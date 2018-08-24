× Vehicle crashes into Henrico County apartment building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Henrico County apartment building Friday night.

Police said at 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9100 block of Clinard Court for a vehicle into a building. The crash happened at the Millspring Commons Apartments near Staples Mill and Hungary Roads.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

There is no word if the driver suffered any injuries.

Police say charges have not been filed at this time.

