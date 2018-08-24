Tang & Biscuit – Richmond’s first social shuffleboard venue – opens in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — A fresh alternative to bowling alleys and barcades, Richmond’s first social shuffleboard venue will open its doors to the public this Sunday.

Tang & Biscuit is the latest entertainment bar to open up in Scott’s Addition. It’s serving up shuffleboard and other classic games alongside pitchers of beer and, of course, biscuits. At 2,100 square feet, it’s being called the largest indoor floor shuffleboard facility in the world. Tang & Biscuit sports 10 full-sized regulation shuffleboard courts, as well as ping pong tables, corn hole, giant Jenga and Connect Four, and other board games.

The establishment also sports a 50-foot bar and will be serving up specialty cocktails and pitchers of beer as well as “personal pitchers” or 32 oz. beers.

Food wise, the restaurant features a “biscuit inspired menu” with options from shredded chicken and shredded pork to “texican” and barbacoa. Snacks like smothered tater tots and salads.

The name “Tang and Biscuit” comes from the tools of shuffleboard – the “tang” being the tool used to push the “biscuits” or pucks across the shuffleboard court.

Tang & Biscuit stands at 3406 West Moore St. and opens to the public on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The establishment will operate on a first come first serve basis and all ages are welcome at all times.