Suspects arrested for cashing $4,000 in bad checks, stealing vehicles

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested for cashing more than $4,000 in bad checks as well as multiple stealing vehicles.

On July 23, Stafford deputies responded to a past occured fraud at a Kwik Mart in Garrisonville. The manager of the Kwik Mart reported that the suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Philip Sullivan of Spotsylvania, had come into the store on several occasions and cashed checks that returned with insufficient funds – totalling $4,854.93 in false checks, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s office.

The checks were in the name of 41-year-old Jessica Rogers of Spotsylvania and were used to purchase drywall, paint, deck materials and other construction supplies.

Detectives made contact with the suspects and Sullivan admitted to cashing the checks, knowing there were insufficient funds in the account. Additionally, detectives learned that the suspects took part in a scheme to steal multiple vehicles from a business where Sullivan was previously employed.

To steal the vehicles, Sullivan hired a towing company to remove several cars from the lot of Aruka Repairs at 109 Deacon St. The towing company later learned that the cars towed did not belong to Sullivan, and provided receipts to show money paid by Sullivan to the towing company.

Sullivan was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses,

grand larceny, conspiring to commit larceny, and conspiracy. Rogers was also incarcerated at Rappahannock

Regional Jail. She is charged with issuing bad checks, conspiracy, and conspiring to commit larceny.